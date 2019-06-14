LONDON (AP) — Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals has joined West Ham from Villarreal, becoming the second most-expensive player in the English club’s history.

West Ham announced the signing of the 23-year-old Fornals on Friday on a five-year deal, which includes the option of a 12-month extension.

The transfer fee was reportedly 24 million pounds ($30 million), only topped by West Ham when the Premier League team bought Brazil winger Felipe Anderson from Lazio for 34 million pounds last year.

Fornals will join up with West Ham after playing for Spain at the European Under-21 Championships in Italy.

