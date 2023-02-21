MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court denied Dani Alves’ appeal on Tuesday to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazil player continues.

The court ruled that Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation.

Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30.

A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after an initial probe by authorities.

He has denied wrongdoing.

