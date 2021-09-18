STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdown passes and Karris Davis scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:34 remaining as FCS-member Southern Utah defeated Tarleton State 40-35 on Saturday night.

Tarleton’s loss came despite a 95-yard go-ahead drive capped by a Steven Duncan 27-yard pass to Daniel Wright Jr. for a 35-34 lead with 6:09 remaining.

After an exchange of punts, Southern Utah drove 54 yards for Davis’ game-winning TD. An interception by La’akea Kaho’Ohanohano-Davis helped seal the win for the Thunderbirds.

The score was tied at 28 at halftime before SUU took the lead 34-28 on a 6-yard run by David Moore III late in the third quarter.

For the Thunderbirds (1-2), Miller finished 24-of-35 passing for 304 yards. Duncan was 18 of 27 for 256 yards passing for the Texans (1-2). Both had four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Brandon Schenks had seven receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Utah.

