EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Trevor Lakes scored 29 points to help Southern Indiana defeat Anderson (Ind.) 78-47 on Wednesday night.

Lakes added nine rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (4-5). Jelani Simmons scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding three steals.

Fred Shropshire led the Ravens (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jordan Gadis added 10 points and two steals for Anderson. In addition, DeMonte Ferguson had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.