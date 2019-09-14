CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Javon Williams Jr. rushed for 138 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns, D.J. Davis ran for 101 yards and a TD and Southern Illinois scored 28 unanswered points to rally past UT Martin 28-14 on Saturday night.

Jaimiee Bowe capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run midway through the first quarter to give UT Martin (1-2) a 7-0 lead and Peyton Logan added a 3-yard scoring run late in the quarter to put the Skyhawks up 14-0.

Williams capped a 14-play, 96-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to cut the Salukis’ deficit to seven and knotted the score at 14 at halftime with a 25-yard scoring run.

Davis gave the Salukis a 21-14 lead with a 26-yard TD run with 12:42 left in the third quarter and Avante Cox put the finishing touches on the victory with a 10-yard scoring run, capping a 13-play, 79-yard drive that took 7:05 off the clock.

Southern Illinois is now 8-1 all-time against UT Martin.

The Salukis had 264 of their 363 total yards on the ground. Southern Illinois held the Skyhawks to 64 yards rushing on 28 carries.

John Bachus III completed 18 of 28 passes for 212 yards with an interception for UT Martin.