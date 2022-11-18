BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season.

Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season.

Dre’Shawn Allen and P.J. Etienne added 13 points apiece for Southern. Bryson Etienne had 10.

Devin Askew scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half for Cal (0-4). Lars Thiemann added 15 points and Sam Alajiki 10.

Southern shot 56% (14 of 25) that included six 3-pointers in building a 38-26 halftime lead.

The Tigers led by as many as 15 points early in the second half and had a 10-point advantage with 3:55 remaining. Askew made consecutive 3-pointers that pulled Cal to 66-60 with 1:24 left. Etienne answered with a layup, and he and Byrd combined for six points from the free-throw to seal it.

Cal finished with a season-high 20 turnovers.

Tonight’s game was part of the Emerald Coast Classic and not this season’s inaugural SWAC/Pac-12 Legacy Series, which wrapped up this week with the conferences splitting the series 3-3.

