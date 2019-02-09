CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kareem South had a career-high 25 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped Incarnate Word 70-61 on Saturday night.
Jashawn Talton had 13 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-13, 5-5 Southland Conference). Elijah Schmidt added 10 points and three blocks. Emmanuel Toney had 10 points for the hosts.
Christian Peevy had 22 points for the Cardinals (6-17, 1-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Charles Brown III added 13 points.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. UIW plays Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Mariners spring training 2019: Five story lines to watch for when players report to Peoria, Ariz.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com