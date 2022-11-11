SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea ended its preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iceland on Friday.

Gimcheon Sangmu defender Park Ji-soo picked up a first-half injury that could jeopardize his availability for the tournament.

Song Min-kyu got the only goal of the game in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, with a close-range header at the far post from Cho Gue-sung’s cross after 33 minutes.

The hosts dominated the match but couldn’t add a second goal.

Making its 10th straight appearance at the World Cup, South Korea will face Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in its group. Coach Paulo Bento is set to announce his 26-man roster for Qatar on Saturday and, despite the injury to Son Heung-min, is widely expected to select the team’s inspirational top scorer and captain.

Son underwent surgery last week for a fractured eye socket sustained in a collision when in action for Tottenham against Marseille in the group stage of the Champions League on Nov. 1.

“Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too,” Son said on social media. “I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country.”

Korea’s opening match in Qatar is against Uruguay on Nov. 24.

