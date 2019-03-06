NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Collins and Justin Brown scored 20 points apiece as South Florida narrowly beat Tulane 75-70 on Wednesday night.

T.J. Lang had 11 points for South Florida (19-11, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added eight rebounds.

Caleb Daniels had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-25, 0-17), who have now lost 19 games in a row. Connor Crabtree added 19 points. Samir Sehic had 19 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. South Florida defeated Tulane 66-48 on Jan. 9. South Florida finishes out the regular season against SMU at home on Sunday. Tulane finishes out the regular season against Wichita State at home on Saturday.

