VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as South Dakota shutout Indiana State, 38-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools Saturday.

The shutout was the first in a Dakota Days homecoming game since 2004, when the Coyotes blanked Augustana, 23-0.

Simmons capped a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 4-yard run for his first touchdown. Kai Henry broke free for a 42-yard scoring run in the first quarter and Simmons raced 37 yards for a score to open the second as the Coyotes (2-3, 1-0) built a 24-0 advantage at intermission.

Simmons finished 15 of 25 for 210 yards with an interception and a 29-yard touchdown pass. He carried nine times for 138 yards.

Gunnar See was 23 of 38 for 239 yards and an interception for Indiana State (2-3, 0-1).

South Dakota forced eight Indiana State punts and the Sycamores turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half

The previous two meetings between the programs went to overtime. The Coyotes survived a 33-30 double overtime battle in Vermillion two years ago. Last year Indiana State won, 51-48 in triple OT.