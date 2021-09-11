VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Travis Theis ran for two touchdowns, Jonathan Joanis returned an interception 51 yards and South Dakota rolled to a 34-7 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

The Coyotes (1-1) raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter while holding the Lumberjacks (0-2) to nine yards.

Carson Camp hooked up with Brett Samso n for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the first possession and Theis capped the second drive with a 13-yard run.

Theis also scored on a 1-yard plunge and Mason Lorber kicked his second field goal in the second quarter to make it 27-0.

Although the Lumberjacks made the game close statistically they were no match for the quick strikes of South Dakota. The second Theis TD capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive, the only scoring possession that took more than 2 1/2 minutes.

After Joanis’ pick-6 made it 34-0, Widener found Hendri Johnson for a 16-yard score.



