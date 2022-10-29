BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help South Dakota State ease by Indiana State 49-7 on Saturday.

South Dakota State built a 21-0 lead by the 14:13 mark of the second quarter after two short touchdown runs by Isaiah Davis and another by Gronowski.

Gronowski’s 2-yard touchdown connection with fullback Michael Morgan capped South Dakota State’s 21-point quarter for a 35-7 halftime lead. Gronowski started the third with a 21-yard scoring pass to Tucker Kraft.

Davis rushed for two touchdowns and Amar Johnson added a team-high 75 yards rushing with a score for South Dakota State (8-1, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which announced an attendance of 19,041. Jadon Janke had 82 yards receiving and a score, and Kraft added 59 yards and a score.

Cade Chambers was 11 of 24 for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Indiana State (1-7, 0-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2