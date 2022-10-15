FARGO, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Dustman’s third field goal of the game, an 18-yarder with under four minutes remaining, lifted South Dakota State to a 23-21 victory over top-ranked and defending national champion North Dakota State on Saturday in the Dakota Marker rivalry game.

The Jackrabbits (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked second in the Stats Perform and third in the coaches polls, won their sixth straight. They defeated the Bison (5-2, 3-1) for the third consecutive time, NDSU’s only three regular-season losses the past two seasons. It was also SDSU’s fourth win in the Fargodome, the most by any FCS team. NDSU leads the series 63-45-5.

The Bison rolled to a 21-7 lead and looked to increase it, having a first-and-10 from the SDSU 21. But Cole Payton was intercepted at the goal line by Colby Huerter with 3:22 left in the half.

The Jackrabbits were outgained 280-111 by halftime but turned it around in the second half by a 248-74 margin. A Dustman field goal and Amar Johnson’s 16-yard run closed the gap to 21-17 heading in the fourth quarter when Dustman added his other two field goals.

NDSU’s final possession came with 3:45 remaining but the Bison turned the ball over on downs with just over a minute left.

Isaiah Davis ran for 114 yards on 14 carries and a first-half touchdown for the Jackrabbits. Mark Gronowski passed for 152 yards.

Miller threw for 227 yards and touchdowns to DJ Hart and Hunter Luepke and ran for another for the Bison.

