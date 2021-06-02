COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to play his sixth and final season elsewhere.

A team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Woods is seeking to the South Carolina program.

Woods, 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, is from Columbia. He played in 18 games with 13 starts this past season. He averaged 5.4 points and was tied for fourth in both assists and steals for the Gamecocks.

Woods sustained a groin injury in South Carolina’s next-to-last game at Kentucky this past March.

Woods was a high-school prep star in South Carolina and signed with North Carolina. He was a key back up on the Tar Heels’ NCAA championship team as a freshman in 2017.

Woods joined his hometown Gamecocks before the 2019-20 season, which he sat out due to NCAA rules.

