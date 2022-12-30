Latavian Lawrence had 17 points in South Carolina State’s 111-58 victory against Saint Andrews of North Carolina on Friday night.

Lawrence shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (3-13). Rakeim Gary scored 17 points and added seven assists and three steals. Raquan Brown was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Knights were led in scoring by Ryan Carter, who finished with 16 points. Ameil Malone added nine points for Saint Andrews (NC). In addition, XZavier McFadden finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.