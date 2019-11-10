COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard scored 12 points each, Jair Bolden had 11 and South Carolina dominated Wyoming defensively in a 66-32 win on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (2-0) buried the Cowboys with five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes and a suffocating defense throughout. It was the fewest points USC allowed since 2005 and is the field goals allowed in coach Frank Martin’s nine-year tenure.

Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado had 32 points in his season-opener but with South Carolina redshirt sophomore Justin Minaya guarding him most of the game, was held to 10. Minaya, who missed all but five games last year due to a knee injury, blanketed Maldonado and also scored three points with four rebounds and three assists

The Cowboys (1-1) shot 23 percent from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys returned eight players from last year with six playing at least 20 minutes per game and combining for 163 3-pointers. The Cowboys only hit 4 of 17 Sunday and 1 of 10 in their win over Idaho State to open the season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks couldn’t erase the loss at Wyoming last season that was the biggest anchor weighing down its postseason hopes. The Gamecocks played like they could Sunday, controlling the boards so hard that the Cowboys only got eight rebounds in the first half. … Coach Frank Martin knows his team has firepower and it showed it off, with seven players scoring at least four points.

UP NEXT

Wyoming returns home to play Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday.

South Carolina plays Cleveland State on Friday, their third of five straight home games to start the season.

____

