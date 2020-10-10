NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Hill ran for two touchdowns and Kevin Harris ran for two TDs and a career-high 171 yards as the South Carolina Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt 41-7 Saturday for their first victory of the season.

The Gamecocks (1-2) won their 12th straight in this series by dominating Vanderbilt 486-249 in total offense and three sacks on a rainy day. South Carolina had more yards rushing (290) than the Commodores had total yards.

Harris, the sophomore running back limited last season by an injured groin, had himself a day. He ran for a 25-yard TD early in the third, and he added a career-long 88-yarder early in the fourth.

Vanderbilt (0-3) remains winless after having 56 scholarship players available for this game, just three above the limit set by the Southeastern Conference for a team to play a game.

Parker White kicked a pair of field goals, including a 43-yarder that gave the Gamecocks the lead for good in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt had its chances early to either tie or take a lead. Pierson Cooke missed a 29-yard field goal wide right for Vanderbilt and is now 1 of 4 this season.

Advertising

In the second quarter, the Commodores went for it on fourth-and-2 at the South Carolina 3. Freshman Ken Seals rolled right and wound up being tackled, missing the chance to throw to a receiver in the end zone when open or run himself.

Hill hit Nick Muse with a 32-yard pass, starting a 12-play, 96-yard drive that the South Carolina quarterback capped himself. Hill went over the top for a 1-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead with 2:09 left in the first half.

The Gamecocks blew open the game on Harris’ first TD. Vanderbilt got its lone points when Seals found Cam Johnson, and the receiver dodged a couple defenders before diving toward the end zone in the third.

South Carolina scored the next 24 points. Hill ran for a 10-yard TD in the third, and Harris broke loose for his 88-yarder and Dakeron Joyner had a 47-yard TD, both in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: Coach Wil Muschamp had to be happy that his Gamecocks topped 30 points for the first time in 17 games. … Muschamp now is 8-1 against Vanderbilt all-time.

Vanderbilt: Among the missing for the Commodores were safety and kickoff returner Donovan Kaufman, cornerback Randall Haynie, linebacker Alston Orji and leading rusher Javeon Marlow. … Mason put freshman quarterback Mike Wright in for Seals in the fourth quarter once South Carolina led 41-7.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Auburn.

Vanderbilt visits Missouri.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25