COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Highly regarded defensive tackle Josh Belk, who signed with Clemson then transferred to rival South Carolina a few months later, has decided to give up football because of a back injury.
Belk said on social media Wednesday he had fractured a vertebrae and decided “to choose another path in life.”
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said in a statement that he had talked with Belk and confirmed he was giving up football. It ends an eventful chapter for Belk, a 6-foot-3, 359-pound defensive tackle from Richburg, South Carolina. He was a four-star prospect out of Lewisville High and enrolled at Clemson in January 2018 and went through spring workouts.
Belk decided to transfer to the Gamecocks last summer. He played in six games and was credited with seven tackles.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- It might hurt the Seahawks, but nobody can question Kam Chancellor's right to his money | Matt Calkins
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- As long as Russell Wilson is around, the Seahawks are set at QB — but his future remains a question | 2019 position analysis
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25