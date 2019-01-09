COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has added former Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as its running backs coach.
The school announced Brown’s hire Wednesday.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp says Brown is an accomplished running backs coach who has excelled at Wisconsin, Georgia and Miami.
Brown spent the last three years as leading the Hurricanes offense along with coaching their running backs. This past season, Miami rushed for 5.2 yards a carry and 191.5 yards a game. South Carolina’s run game struggled this year, finishing 12th in the Southeastern Conference at 153 yards a game.
Brown is a former teammate of Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and the two worked together at Georgia under Richt in 2015.
Ex-South Carolina running back coach Bobby Bentley will move to coach tight ends this season.
