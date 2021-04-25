LAS PALMAS, Spain (AP) — South African Garrick Higgo won the Gran Canaria Open by three shots for his second European Tour victory on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Higgo shot a 7-under 63 for the second consecutive day to hold off a charge by Maximilian Kieffer, who finished second after an 8-under 62 that included seven birdies and an eagle. Kieffer was coming off a loss in the fifth playoff hole at the Austrian Open.

Higgo had five birdies and an eagle at the Meloneras Golf Course in the Canary Islands, ending the tournament at 25 under. His other European Tour win came last season at the Portugal Open.

“It’s unreal,” Higgo said. “I can’t put it into words, it feels amazing. It’s quite a relief finishing now. It wasn’t over until the last hole really, I knew anything could happen, especially with the wind coming up. It was a bit stressful.”

The lefty was playing in his 24th event.

“I am just going to keep going forward,” he said. “I am playing next week, the week after and see where my game goes. It feels good, I have worked really hard with my coach and everyone back at home, so it feels amazing.”

Jeff Winther finished third, four shots back. Sam Horsfield was fourth.

