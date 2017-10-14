A loss Sunday to FC Dallas would likely end any chance at having home-field advantage for a playoff game and would make the path to the playoffs even more challenging.

Fresh off helping Uruguay qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro is on to more pressing matters: Getting his defending-champion Sounders into the playoffs.

That seemed a certainty a few weeks back, but a loss in Philadelphia prior to the World Cup break has made things tighter than anyone wants. With only five points separating the Sounders from seventh-place Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference, another defeat would make things urgent indeed.

A loss at home Sunday to FC Dallas — holding down the conference’s sixth and final playoff spot — could cost the Sounders any shot at a home advantage during the post­­season, if they even make it. That’s why Lodeiro, who’s struggled at times during his second Sounders season, says his team has to head into this match more focused.

“A lot of it is just being focused for the entire match,’’ Lodeiro said. “Sometimes, we don’t start as strong as we’d like to. So, it’s just about making sure that we start strong, that we finish strong and that we’re mentally focused. That we’re out here training hard … and we’re really focused on the task at hand.’’

The Sounders were cruising just two months ago, in first place and a seeming lock to pull away from the conference pack. But a disappointing draw at Vancouver threw the team into a prolonged offensive funk.

They seemed to get things untracked in a 3-0 win at home against the conference-leading Whitecaps. But the 2-0 defeat at Philadelphia left the Sounders bunched up in a tight pack with just two games remaining.

“It’s about functioning as a team,’’ Lodeiro said. “It’s more of a tactical thing. It’s about tactically preparing ourselves properly, understanding those tactics and executing those tactics.’’

That’s been difficult for Lodeiro and others in an attacking triangle that’s been a revolving door of sorts all season. The hamstring injury that will almost certainly leave Jordan Morris shelved the remainder of the regular season has thrown the latest crimp in to a group that has struggled all year to find cohesion and familiarity.

Will Bruin is now up top — logging more minutes than the team would like — while Spanish newcomer Victor Rodriguez is out on the left wing trying to familiarize with his new teammates. Some of that lack of cohesion is one reason Lodeiro has been contained to five goals in his 31 games thus far compared to four in only 13 games last year.

Opponents have also taken more liberties with him, dishing out plenty of cheap shots behind the play to physically throw him off his game. Finding a way to freewheel as he did so often down the stretch last season to lead the Sounders to their first MLS Cup would obviously give the team a needed boost these final two regular-season matches.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer agreed things are much tighter than he’d like in the standings.

“I think it’s been that teams on this (Western) side haven’t really been able to power past anybody,’’ Schmetzer said.

FC Dallas looked at one point like it might challenge for the conference crown. But a 10-match winless streak ended those hopes.

The Sounders played to a scoreless draw in Texas a month ago.

“We’ve had some good battles since 2015 in the playoffs,’’ Schmetzer said. “So, it’s become a good little rivalry.’’

But again, much of it comes down to focus.

Clint Dempsey resumed training with the squad Friday after playing in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s devastating 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago last week that eliminated it from World Cup contention. Schmetzer was asked whether he worried Dempsey’s mind might be elsewhere after the week’s shocking turn of events.

“I’m going to ask him that same question myself,’’ Schmetzer said of Dempsey, who has almost certainly missed his final shot at playing in another World Cup. “I don’t want to put words into his mouth. But the way we look at it here, this is a big club and this is a big deal.

“MLS Cup is a big deal. And I know from our conversation last year that he wanted to be on his feet for that MLS Cup victory last year. So, I’m hoping he’s going to be seriously motivated to help us win another MLS Cup.’’

But first, the Sounders have to make the playoffs. With Dempsey, Lodeiro and one or two others likely doing most of the heavy lifting.