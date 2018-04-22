The addition of Osvaldo Alonso for his first start of the season in the defensive midfield enabled the Sounders to push Cristian Roldan further upfield and swarm the porous Minnesota defense.

It was tough not to notice all the big money anchored to the bench Sunday as kickoff loomed for a Sounders team still seeking its first home goal and victory.

Some of the decision not to start Clint Dempsey, Magnus Wolff Eikrem and Victor Rodriguez for this 3-1 victory over Minnesota United FC could be attributed to prior injuries, a lack of recent playing time or even both for those concerned. But there was no missing the added speed element created on attack by pushing Cristian Roldan further upfield alongside his younger brother, Alex, as the Sounders overwhelmed a porous looking Minnesota defense early on.

The addition of Osvaldo Alonso for his first start of the season in the defensive midfield enabled the Sounders to push Cristian Roldan up into Dempsey’s usual slot. And Roldan responded with a pair of assists two minutes apart on goals by Gustav Svensson and Will Bruin to give the home side a formidable lead by the 25th minute.

A crowd of 39,477 at CenturyLink Field rarely saw any attacking threat posed by the second-year Minnesota franchise the first 65 minutes or so. Minnesota had entered the contest having given up the second most goals of any team and showed why early on as the Roldan brothers had them running around from the get-go.

But a 66th minute tally by second half substitution Christian Ramirez got the visitors back in the game and kept things interesting before the Sounders ultimately prevailed to improve to 1-3-1 on the season. Minnesota captain Francisco Calvo had a great 89th minute chance at the equalizer in close with goalkeeper Stefan Frei out of position, but rattled a shot off the side of the net.

Jordy Delem then put things away in the dying seconds of stoppage time, taking a feed from second-half substitute Dempsey and beating goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth from close range.

Earlier on, Cristian Roldan and Alonso had combined on Svensson’s opening goal. They worked the ball in deep before Roldan found the Swedish midfielder all alone just outside the top of the 18-yard box.

Svensson put everything he had into his 23-yard rocket, which found the top of the net behind Minnesota keeper Shuttleworth. It was Svensson’s third goal since joining the Sounders at the start of the 2017 season, his previous marker having come in last year’s Western Conference finals opening leg at Houston.

The crowd had barely settled back into their seats before Roldan fought for a ball along the left side and then centered a cross to Bruin in the box. Bruin had time to step into the ball with a left-footed shot that beat Shuttleworth for a 2-0 lead.

Dempsey hadn’t played in nearly month since being sent off in a game at FC Dallas. That led to an automatic one-game suspension and the league later tacked on an additional match to that, meaning he wasn’t eligible to play again until Sunday.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer opted to keep Dempsey on the bench until the 60th minute, when he was sent on in Alex Roldan’s place. The younger of the Roldan brothers had started last week in place of highly-touted Norwegian midfield signing Magnus Wolff Eikrem in what Schmetzer said was a quality of play decision and not injury-related.

Eikrem was on the bench again in this one and didn’t come in until the 75th minute, as a replacement for Alonso. Another targeted allocation money signing, midfielder Rodriguez, dressed for the first time all season after a knee injury but did not see the field at all.

The three players between them form roughly half of the Sounders’ payroll. Schmetzer has grappled for two months trying to jumpstart the attack in the wake of a season ending injury to Jordan Morris and appears to have found some answers in the Roldan brothers for now.

In two starts in consecutive weeks, they’ve combined for a goal and three assists for a Sounders club that had failed to score its opening three matches.