True, the Cascadia Cup won’t be awarded this season.

But a trophy isn’t needed to remember the 2020 edition. An unprecedented four matches due to Major League Soccer zoning competition amid the pandemic — all played without fans — is unique enough.

For the Sounders FC, the accompanying talk will likely be the Portland Timbers’ constant reminder of how they dominated the Sounders. Just not for long enough to get the edge in the rivalry.

Sounders forward Will Bruin provided a goal in stoppage time for a 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field on Thursday. Seattle (9-4-5) remains atop Portland in the MLS Western Conference standings.

It’s the first time since the Timbers (9-5-5) joined the league in 2011 that the rivals were 1-2 in conference standings.

Bruin was waiting on the far side of a Nico Lodeiro corner kick, coolly watching as contact was missed by teammates. The ball came Bruin’s way and he booted in a right-footed shot with the side of his foot for the equalizer. It’s his first official score since returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2019.

Midfielder Andres Flores had the opening goal in the 10th minute. Teammate Yimmi Chara helped create the play when his shot was blocked by Sounders keeper Stefan Frei.

The deflection headed toward Flores with Sounders defender Nouhou chasing after it. But not in time to play the ball, Flores powering a right-footed shot to the back of the net.

Thursday was Flores’ first match of the season and first goal since 2018. The Timbers excused Flores this past summer so he could travel home to El Salvador to be with family after the passing of his father.

The Sounders welcomed the Timbers’ playing defensively in the second half and created multiple near-chances that grazed the net. Nouhou had an attempt go left in the 57th minute. Sounders forward Jordan Morris assisted captain Nico Lodeiro on a quality miss in the 73rd minute that went wide. Midfielder Joao Paulo took a long-distanced whack in the 84th minute that went high.

Bruin provided the needed score to keep from losing a third consecutive match to Portland.

The Timbers, which won the MLS is Back tournament in Florida this past summer, said the first derby against the Sounders was a motivator. The Sounders won 3-0 at Providence Park, snapping the Timbers out of their summer high.

Seattle’s rival has been hot ever since, only dropping three matches and defeating the Sounders twice — once at CenturyLink and once in Portland.

The Sounders played without leading scorer Raul Ruidiaz (Peru), midfielder Gustav Svensson (Sweden) and center back Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) because of international call-ups and quarantining upon return to the Seattle area.

Ruidiaz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month but was asymptomatic and is expected to join training within the week.

Seattle was also without defensive midfielder Jordy Delem, Svensson’s reliable backup.

Delem was accidentally clotheslined by referee Ismail Elfath on Thursday and needed several minutes before being able to walk off the field on his own. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer substituted Alex Roldan into the match in the 30 minute. Roldan had a solid start in a scoreless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.