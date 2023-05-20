Stefan Frei took offense to the idea that the Sounders are “jump-starting” seasons for sputtering MLS teams.

The keeper didn’t accept the underlining compliment in expectations being high for his club based on past championships, so they shouldn’t, at the minimum, get outplayed by teams with less success. Frei countered that teams are freer and more amped when facing the reigning CONCACAF Champions League titlist, there’s nothing to lose.

Well, add the Vancouver Whitecaps to that list.

The Sounders have dominated the MLS version of the Cascadia rivalry that dates to 1974. But Vancouver is slowly changing the narrative with a second consecutive win against the Sounders after a 2-0 result Saturday night at BC Place. The visitors haven’t won in Canada since 2018.

“We’re not going to panic,” said Frei, whose team slipped to second in the MLS’s Western Conference standings but is last in the Cascadia Cup table with a negative five goal differential. “These moments are important because this is where you grow as a team. If you’re cruising throughout the whole year, it’s going to be difficult in the playoffs. Not to say I wouldn’t prefer for us to be on top the whole time. These are the moments that are really going to make us grow as a team.”

Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld closed out the scoring in the 58th minute with his first goal of the season. Frei deflected the initial shot but couldn’t control it before it pinged off the post and across the line. It was ruled an own goal, but the Apple TV broadcast crew said officials credited it to Gauld.

The Sounders (7-5-3) won six of their opening nine matches this season. They’re spiraling with a third loss in their past four MLS matches. The opponents were either winless (Kansas City) or had losing records (Austin and Vancouver).

“We started off the season with six clean sheets,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “That team is somehow not there anymore. Defending is twofold. It’s not just chasing back, it’s when to press and how to press. … I don’t think we were doing a great job in our defending overall in many different facets.”

The Sounders were one minute short of a respectable defensive showing in the opening half. Check that. A solid showing for left back Nouhou, who’s missed a month because of malaria.

Nouhou had two goal-saving tackles and a challenge in the half. But it just delayed the inevitable.

Vancouver (4-4-5) poked in the first score in the 44th minute against a poor defensive decision by right back Alex Roldan. A cross into the box took a couple of bounces, striker Pedro Vite was waiting for the second bounce and used his left foot to guide the ball past Roldan and Frei.

“It was a stab in the back,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said. “It came at the wrong time for us, right before halftime. If we would’ve went into the half at 0-0, maybe it’s a different game. So, that first goal was definitely crucial.

“I feel like every team at some point in the season goes through this spell. We went through it last year at the end of the season and we ran out of games. Maybe one positive thing is we did start this season good. We created a little bit of a gap up top [in the Western Conference standings] and now that gap is getting smaller and smaller, but we have a full week to recover physically and mentally and prepare for the next three home games.”

The Whitecaps outshot the Sounders 7-3 in the opening half. None were on target for the Sounders.

Schmetzer made two changes at the break. He brought on Dylan Teves for Leo Chu on the left wing. The latter received a yellow card in the opening half and is recovering from a foot injury.

Cody Baker replaced Nouhou. Schmetzer said the staff would be cautious with the defender because of the severity of the disease.

There were five lineup changes after the Sounders’ midweek loss to Austin at Lumen Field. Schmetzer sat veteran midfielder Joao Paulo and played Josh Atencio alongside Rusnak. Joao Paulo subbed on in the 80th minute.

The back line was a throwback with Xavier Arreaga receiving the start at center back over Jackson Ragen. It’s the Ecuadorian international’s first start of the season and fifth appearance in MLS matches.

Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini also made five changes but not because of injuries. His aim was to get better play from his side and the choices worked.

The Sounders return to Lumen to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

“I just want them to compete,” Schmetzer said. “I want them to compete and play the way I know they can.”

