Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey kept coach Brian Schmetzer and his staff intact while gradually remaking most of the roster after the team's 2016 MLS Cup championship. In two seasons since, the team somehow remained a title contender while integrating a slew of new players and now is positioned to capitalize against retooling Western Conference squads.

Arguably the greatest achievement by Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey wasn’t winning the franchise’s only MLS Cup title three seasons ago.

Instead, rebuilding the Sounders on the fly from that championship while barely missing a beat is where Lagerwey has now potentially provided the franchise a serious advantage over much of the Western Conference. Where teams throughout the West this winter overhauled coaching staffs and players, Lagerwey — with big help from vice-president Chris Henderson and coach Brian Schmetzer — has slowly and stealthily remade the Sounders, kept coaches intact and returned to the title game in 2017 while coming close in 2018 as well.

[ More coverage | The Sounders — 2018 roster largely intact — are hungry for an MLS Cup title » ]

The only starters from the 2016 title match still starting in Saturday’s season opener are Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Chad Marshall, Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris. The past two years saw Raul Ruidiaz, Brad Smith, Kim Kee-hee, Victor Rodriguez, Kelvin Leerdam, Gustav Svensson, Will Bruin and Nouhou added as key contributors.

So, while onetime conference behemoths FC Dallas and the Los Angeles Galaxy changed coaches and appear firmly entrenched in the middle rungs and Vancouver goes with a full-on roster reworking alongside cellar-dwellers San Jose and Colorado, the Sounders have already done the hard part. They barely changed anybody and stand to reap the rewards in a conference likely thinner in elite teams than in recent years.

“You’ve heard us talk about how we felt we had to do that and we had some very difficult conversations with some of those guys that had literally just helped us win the title,’’ Lagerwey said of having swapped out 11 players before the 2017 season began and continued the process throughout 2018 by replacing Clint Dempsey, Osvaldo Alonso, Joevin Jones and Brad Evans. “It helped us reset the team and a lot of the credit goes to the coaching staff for getting us through it.’’

Neither Lagerwey nor Schmetzer would say out loud the West is weaker. In fact, both suggested — as would any GM and coach not seeking to give opponents bulletin board material — that the conference will be at least as tough if not stronger.

“It’s not going to be easy, it never is,’’ Lagerwey said.

Schmetzer added: “I think the West has improved. I mean, the East certainly won the championship last year but the West has improved. It’s getting harder and harder to be successful.’’

But for all the optimism typically surrounding roster overhauls and coaching changes, they rarely lead to overnight improvement. It often takes a season or two for coaches to implement systems, find the right players for them and for a bunch of newcomers to mesh. What the Sounders accomplished was unique, largely because — even while dumping the 11 players after 2016 — they brought the full-time replacements in slowly, one transfer window at a time, over two years to gradually integrate with the club.

It’s true that Sporting Kansas City should still be challenging the Sounders and Portland for a conference title. Los Angeles FC could, though teams will now see them coming and they didn’t finish 2018 nearly as well as they started. And yes, San Jose could improve after adding former Chivas of Guadalajara championship coach Matias Almeyda, but the Earthquakes still finished dead last in Major League Soccer in 2018 and have a long way to go toward respectability.

Vancouver’s rebuild could drop them from the middle rung where the Galaxy, with new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto from Boca Juniors, are likely to remain after last year’s late collapse. Dallas finally jettisoned coach Oscar Pareja and replaced him with their academy director, meaning there will be an inevitable infusion of inexperienced young faces forthcoming after years of strong regular seasons and playoff futility.

Throw in a Cincinnati expansion side and a brutal Colorado team from a year ago and there are ample opportunities to collect fast points. Potentially more opportunities than in the East — a big deal given how beating Atlanta or the New York Red Bulls on the road for a championship would be a tall order.

Better off finishing with the most points overall, securing home-field games all postseason and taking your chances with Eastern powerhouses on your turf.

Schmetzer said his players already know what’s expected — part of the franchise culture he believes key to winning.

“What I challenge them with is ‘These are the expectations of the club and these are your own expectations. Let’s see how high we can get.’ And I believe that messaging, plus the culture that we have … is very important in realizing some of those goals.’’

Nothing ever comes easy in pro sports. But the Sounders, thanks to their stealthy rebuild, are already an elite team with few conference peers on paper. Now, they just have to prove it on the field.

[ Meet the Sounders’ 2019 starting 11 » ]