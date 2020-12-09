For this one, it didn’t matter if you were a soccer fan. It almost didn’t matter if you were a Seattle sports fan. The Sounders’ thrilling comeback against Minnesota United on Monday night in the Western Conference final transcended its sport and its fan base.

Down 2-0 in the 75th minute, Seattle rattled off three goals in 18 minutes to win 3-2 and advance to its fourth MLS Cup in the past five years. Instant classic. As Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said after the game: “In our Sounders history this is going to go down as one of the best games ever.”

“One of” might be an understatement. This might go down as the best. But in terms of Seattle sports, was it the greatest comeback? Here are some other nominees.

Seahawks beat Packers 28-22 in 2015 NFC Championship Game. Down 19-7 with 3:52 remaining, the Seahawks drove 69 yards for a touchdown that cut the deficit to five, recovered an onside kick, then drove for another TD that gave them a three-point lead following a two-point conversion. The Packers tied the score at the end of regulation, but Seattle won the coin-toss and scored a TD on its opening drive in overtime to advance to its second consecutive Super Bowl. A year earlier, the Seahawks had come back from 21 points down to beat the Buccaneers in the regular season. Not as stirring as the Packers win, but it did help give them the No. 1 seed in the year they won the Super Bowl.

Sonics beat Bullets 106-102 in Game 1 of the 1978 NBA Finals. Seattle trailed 84-65 with 2:26 to go in the third quarter but eliminated that deficit in eight minutes and went on to take the opener. They ended up losing the series in seven games, but the comeback embodied a team that started the season 5-17 before Lenny Wilkens took over as coach. The Sonics won the title the next season.

UW football beats Cal 27-26 in 1981. Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, Washington came back to top the Bears as Chuck Nelson drilled the go-ahead field goal with 11 seconds remaining. It wasn’t the biggest comeback for UW — which rallied from 24 points down to beat Cal seven years later — but unlike in ’88 this victory was instrumental in sending the Dawgs to the Rose Bowl. If the Huskies get back to Pasadena this season, their 27-21 win over Utah last month, when they also came back from 21 points down, may be remembered just as fondly.

Advertising

Storm beats Mercury 91-88 in Game 2 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. Down by as many as 19 points — and by 12 with 3:22 to play — the Storm climbed back to sweep Phoenix and advance to the WNBA Finals and ultimately win the title. Sue Bird hit the game-winning three with 2.8 seconds left for Seattle, which had 13 fourth-quarter comebacks during the regular season.

UW men’s basketball beats Oregon State 103-99 in 2004. Washington entered this game 0-5 in Pac-10 play and trailed by as many as 16. The Huskies cut the deficit to 10 with five minutes left, and eventually forced overtime when Nate Robinson — who had 25 points in the game — nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Huskies went on to win 11 of their next 12 games in conference play and reach the NCAA tournament in Lorenzo Romar’s second year as coach.

Mariners beat Rangers 5-4 in September 1995. There have been more imposing tasks than trying to come back from a three-run deficit with two innings to play, but considering the Mariners entered this game two games back of the Angels in the American League West with 11 games left, this had to feel like a must-win. The game’s hero was Doug Strange, who hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth to tie it up, then scored the winning run on Ken Griffey Jr.’s single in the 11th. This was perhaps the most riveting comeback in the franchise’s ultimate comeback season, when it roared from 13 games back to win the division.

Sounders beat DC United 4-3 in 2017. It wasn’t a playoff game, but it was historic. Down 3-0, the Sounders scored four consecutive goals to become the first MLS team to come from three goals down and win. It was probably the greatest Sounders comeback ever until Monday’s win came along and replaced it.

And that victory? Might never be replaced.