SPEED KILLS

Jordan Morris doesn’t need to actually do anything with his speed to be effective. Just the threat of Morris breaking free and sprinting under a long pass usually helps keep opposing defenders honest.

Two years ago, with Morris sidelined most of the MLS Cup final, Toronto FC and captain Michael Bradley gummed up the middle of the field and made life impossible for Sounders attackers. Bradley — probably the game’s true MVP — caused so many turnovers through tackles and intercepts the Sounders rarely had the ball more than two or three seconds.

The Reds have made it this far by similarly swarming opponents and limiting their possession time. And as if Bradley — who’s lost a step or two since 2017 — needed any extra motivation, he reportedly has a $6.5 million option for next year that automatically kicks in if Toronto wins on Sunday.

Still, between Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro and stellar finisher Raul Ruidiaz — a vast improvement over the late 2017 version of Clint Dempsey — the Sounders’ attack this time is unlikely to be squeezed down the middle where Bradley can be made to look much quicker than he is. They’d better hope so. If Bradley looks anything like two years ago, the Rave Green will be in serious trouble.

OWN THE FLANKS

Sticking to the themes of speed and avoiding the middle of the field, the Sounders need their outside backs to show up far more than in the 2017 final. In that game, left back Joevin Jones and right back Kelvin Leerdam were rendered nearly invisible on attack and looked vulnerable defensively.

That wasn’t the case this year’s prior round against Los Angeles FC, when Leerdam and left back Brad Smith put on formidable 1-v-1 defending displays and bought leeway for Cristian Roldan and Gustav Svensson to ruggedly pinch the middle. And Smith showed how dangerous his speed could be on the counter when he caught LAFC napping a couple of times on runs that nearly led to at least one goal.

If Jozy Altidore can’t play, there’ll be far less stress on all Sounders defenders in focusing on Spanish star Alejandro Pozuelo. But Toronto has been winning largely because of its own defending, meaning the attacking side of Seattle’s two-way game on the flanks must show up.

STOP THE BALL

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s iconic overtime save off Altidore in the 2016 MLS Cup kept his Sounders alive long enough to prevail in the penalty-kick round. Frei nearly stole the show again in the 2017 title game with six saves in the first half — one shy of the MLS Cup record — before Toronto and Altidore finally broke through in the game’s latter stages.

When these teams played back in April, the Sounders won 3-2 after a diving stop by Frei in the dying minutes. Altidore scored both Toronto goals in that game and you can bet that if he actually plays Sunday, he and Frei will have a defining moment or two opposite one another yet again.

But whether it’s extra motivation from starting his career in Toronto or maybe just because he always shows up for big games, Frei never takes a minute off against the Reds. And chances are, he’ll have to be a difference-maker again for his team to hoist a trophy.