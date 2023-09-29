What appeared to be a grim stretch ahead a month ago for the Sounders has turned out to be a five-game unbeaten streak. The club completes a three-game span of road games with ra trip to Tennessee to play Nashville SC on Saturday.

Only one team — St. Louis City SC — has clinched a postseason spot in the Western Conference. The Sounders are third in the standings and can clinch a berth with an outright win against Nashville. It would be a return to the playoffs after missing out last year — a first since Seattle joined MLS in 2009.

Nashville, which is seventh in the Eastern Conference, can also clinch with a win Saturday.

The details

Sounders (12-9-9) at Nashville (12-9-8)

Time/place: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Geodis Park in Nashville.

TV: Apple TV.

Radio: KJR-AM (950) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM.

Series history: Nashville leads the all-time series 2-0 since 2022.

The story lines

Hand it to him?

Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar is at it again with 15 goals, tied for the MLS lead, and 10 assists. He’s one of seven players in double figures for goals and assists. He netted one in the 44th minute against the Sounders last year to give Nashville a 1-0 win at Geodis Park.

Parched for goals

The sides are among the best defensive teams in the league, with Nashville conceding only 28 goals this season and Seattle allowing 31. But the Sounders have been denied in both meetings against Nashville. Getting that win Saturday will be difficult, as Nashville is 8-2-3 at home.

Quotable

“There’s been a smile on my face from the minute I got back,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said of starting his first match since suffering a second concussion of the season in July. The Sounders won 2-1 at Colorado last week.

“It was a long journey for me to not feel right off the field and missed so much time on the field,” Roldan continued. “I haven’t missed that much soccer in my lifetime. To be able to get back on the field is pretty darn special to me. It’s really important to close off this season with some great momentum.”