The Sounders close this month’s slate with three road matches, beginning with a trip to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

Seattle is second in the Western Conference after a draw against Portland on Sept. 1. But four teams behind them in the table have one game in hand while the Vancouver Whitecaps have two.

Only seven points separate Seattle from Dallas, which holds the ninth and final playoff spot.

The details

Sounders (11-9-8) at Dallas (9-10-7)

Time/place: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

TV: Apple TV.

Radio: KJR-FM (93.3).

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time regular-season series 14-8-9 since 2009.

The story lines

Internationals back

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz (Peru), wingback Alex Roldan (El Salvador) and defender Nouhou (Cameroon) are available to play after stints with their national teams during the FIFA break. Nouhou’s availability against Dallas is a question mark due to his playing the full 90 on Tuesday to help his country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. Ruidiaz subbed on for 12 minutes on Wednesday, his first appearance in a non-friendlies match since being snubbed for a World Cup qualifier in June last year.

Road slips

Dallas is unbeaten in its past six home matches but is adapting to being without maestro Alan Velasco due to a calf injury. The Sounders struggle in Frisco regardless with a 1-8-3 record through all competitions since 2014. Seattle is 5-5-3 overall on the road in MLS competitions this season.

The Sounders are without winger Leo Chu due to a red card suspension. Midfielder Cristian Roldan and defender Cody Baker are listed as questionable due to concussions.

Quotable

“Training has been hard,” Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo said of the sessions during the FIFA break. “We need to take care of the ball and make possession relieve our defense because it’s tough if you come here and only defend for 90 minutes. We need to have a good balance between attack and defense, so our possession will be crucial.”