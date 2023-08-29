Seattle will attempt to end a six-game winless streak, through all competitions, when its faces Austin FC on Wednesday. The positive is the Sounders are third in Western Conference standings and would host their playoff opener — if they can hold onto the spot.

The details

Sounders (10-9-7) vs. Austin (9-11-5)

Time/place: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Q2 Stadium, Austin.

TV: Apple TV.

Radio: KJR-FM (93.3) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM.

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 2-1-2 since 2021.

The story lines

Same story

Austin defeated Seattle 2-1 at Lumen Field in May. Since then, the sides are in similar positions. The Verde & Black have lost their past four matches, through all competitions. The Sounders haven’t experienced the joys of winning since July 8.

Lineup change

A different look is expected because of the short turnaround from Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Minnesota. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made one change in replacing Leo Chu with Obed Vargas against the Loons.

Quotable

“Raul has been a very effective goal scorer for us in the past,” Schmetzer said of the recently unproductive striker Raul Ruidiaz, who has four goals this season. “When do you pull the plug, when do you sit him down, when do you give him a rest? He’ll certainly have less minutes on Wednesday. The big decision is how do we set up against Portland (Saturday). Does he start that game, does he not? If it’s not the Portland game, if he can’t score, then yeah, time is running out for me to make those changes.”