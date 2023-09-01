Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan underwent an exhaustive medical evaluation in Detroit this week regarding lingering symptoms from a concussion suffered in July. Results weren’t readily available Friday but he’s unlikely to feature as anticipated when Seattle hosts Portland in a Cascadia rivalry Saturday.

Roldan, 28, had his sleep monitored in addition to standard testing. He returned to Seattle on Friday afternoon and did not attend training with the team at Lumen Field.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer remains optimistic that Roldan will be able to play again this season. Roldan suffered the second concussion in the opening half of a Leagues Cup match against Real Salt Lake on July 22. He’s missed 19 matches through all competitions because of the injuries and call-ups for the U.S. men’s national team.

“I believe he’ll come back, but only when it’s absolutely medically clear, ready to go,” said Schmetzer, who’s had Roldan train with the team in August and part of the traveling party for the draw against Minnesota on Sunday.

The Sounders are trying to build off Wednesday’s 2-1 win in Austin. The result snapped a six-game winless stretch, through all competitions. Now the Rave Green need to shake an eight-match winless skid against the Timbers at Lumen Field.

Portland leads the 2023 Cascadia Cup standings followed by the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle.

The details

Sounders (11-9-7) vs. Timbers (7-11-8)

Time/place: 7:30 p.m. at Lumen Field.

TV: Apple TV.

Radio: KJR-FM (93.3) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM.

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 56-46-16 since 1975.

The story lines

Coaching change

Portland released coach Gio Savarese last week. He had public issues with players, the Timbers are 12th in Western Conference standings and could miss the postseason for a second consecutive season, but Savarese was successful against the Sounders. He was 9-5-2 overall since being hired in 2018.

Timbers assistant coach Miles Joseph replaced Savarese. The side lost to Vancouver in Joseph’s debut and defeated Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Thomas to New Mexico

Sounders keeper Andrew Thomas was loaned to New Mexico United for the remainder of the USL Championship season, the club announced Friday. Thomas was signed in May 2021 but has played with MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance and hasn’t made a debut with the first team.

Quotable

“We all know what the history has been, and we need to change that,” said Sounders forward Jordan Morris, whose team hasn’t defeated Portland at Lumen since 2017. “It’s more than that. It’s such an important week for us to continue to climb the ranks, it’s super tight in the Western Conference … We need to have similar performances to both games (draw in Minnesota and win at Austin), we showed when we work as a team, collectively offensively and defensively, it looks a lot better than it had the previous few games. We’ve just got to continue to do that.”