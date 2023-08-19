The Sounders are back Sunday after nearly a month since playing their last match — a 4-2 loss to C.F. Monterrey in the Leagues Cup group stage. Seattle will host an equally frustrated Atlanta United that lost on penalties in its final group-stage match and failed to advance to the knockout rounds in the tournament.

A key difference is Atlanta boosted its roster during the transfer window to add four seasoned players. French midfielder Tristan Muyumba and Portuguese forward Xande Silva are available for selection. They’ll join a formidable lineup that includes midfielder Thiago Almada, who helped Argentina win the FIFA men’s World Cup last winter and this week had his jersey number changed to No. 10 — an honored designation in soccer to mark a team’s playmaker like countryman Lionel Messi.

The Sounders made one roster move, signing Tacoma Defiance midfielder Paul Rothrock to a first-team contract. The bulk of the break between matches was used to get players healthy and work on individual tactics.

Seattle has 10 MLS matches remaining. The club is fourth in Western Conference standings that, if it holds, would advance them to the playoffs as hosts of a first-round match. The Sounders missed the postseason for the first time in franchise history last year.

The details

Sounders (10-8-6) vs. Atlanta (9-7-8)

Time/place: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: Apple TV.

Radio: KJR-FM (93.3) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM.

Series history: The all-time series is tied at 1-1-3 since 2017.

The story lines

Cleveland out, Roldan questionable

The Sounders will wear black armbands to show support for keeper Stefan Cleveland, whose father died in a car accident this month. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Cleveland is with his family.

Cleveland was in goal for Seattle’s loss to Monterrey due to mainstay keeper Stefan Frei suffering a finger injury. The latter is expected back and will become the club’s all-time leader in appearances across all competitions at 340 with Sunday’s start.

Schmetzer wavered on whether midfielder Cristian Roldan would return from a concussion suffered during a loss to Real Salt Lake in Leagues Cup play last month. Roldan, who also suffered a concussion in April, was medically cleared to train and has been in sessions with the team the past two weeks.

“There’s concussion symptoms, but then there’s those mental hurdles of having to go into a game and ‘I’ve got to head a ball,’ ” Schmetzer said. “I want Cristian to be healthy, safe and comfortable before I put him back in.”

Welcome back

The Sounders will honor Atlanta president and CEO Garth Lagerwey and coach Gonzo Pineda before kickoff Sunday. Lagerwey departed last fall after eight seasons as Sounders general manager, crafting the roster that became the first MLS team to win a CONCACAF Champions League title. He’ll be presented with a commemorative watch from Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer.

Pineda left in 2021 after five seasons as a top assistant on Schmetzer’s staff, helping the team win its 2019 MLS Cup. The Mexican international also played two seasons in Rave Green.

Sunday is the first time Lagerwey and Pineda have returned to Seattle. Pineda defeated the Sounders 2-1 last year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his first match coaching against his mentor.

At halftime Sunday, the Sounders plan to recognize Ballard FC, who won the USL League Two championship this month, and Federal Way Goalpost SC, who in 1983 became the first club in Washington to win a national title as the U16 US Youth Soccer champions.

Quotable

“We have six away games and four home games, so it’s super important for us to win these home games,” Sounders forward Jordan Morris said of the club’s final stretch of the season. “With such a long break that we’ve had, getting off on the right foot to start the season again is kind of like a fresh slate. We want to treat it like that in a sense to kind of get those bad results put in the past. Starting with a game at home, knowing that we have limited home games left, it’s super important for us to get a win this weekend.”