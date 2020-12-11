The coronavirus pandemic has stripped 2020’s MLS Cup bare, even this week pulling players from the lineup due to testing positive for the virus.

But there’s one thing that remains unchanged for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, who will be coaching his fourth MLS Cup in the past five seasons at 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Seattle faces the Columbus Crew.

“It’s the fact that sometimes I can’t sleep at night because I lay in bed thinking about what I have to do to make sure the players are ready and they have the tools to be successful,” Schmetzer said during a video conference call with media this week. “I already think about it when I get my morning cup of coffee.”

MLS CUP Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew Time: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: FOX, Ch. 13 / KJR 950

Place: MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

While practically everything else in the world has changed since Seattle’s home-opener on March 7 at CenturyLink Field, the Sounders will end their season the way they started: against the Columbus Crew. The clubs played to a 1-1 draw before an announced crowd of 33,080 at then-CenturyLink Field (even that changed to the newly named Lumen Field). The MLS shut down five days later in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

The rematch at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday will be played before approximately 1,500 socially distanced fans in the 20,000-seat facility. It’s the third MLS Cup held at MAPFRE and the expected final soccer event, the Crew set to unveil a new home field located downtown next season.

“We have a large contingent of traveling fans that always follow us wherever we may go and I think that is going to be missing from the atmosphere,” Schmetzer said of organizations like Emerald City Supporters and Gorilla FC not having the option to work through MLS to sell tickets to their members. Columbus is under a stay-at-home order.

“I know that they’ll be in here (pointing to his heart), but normally they like to be here and all of the away games,” Schmetzer continued. “So, it’s certainly a different circumstance. A different MLS Cup. But it is MLS Cup and it’s special in many ways.”

The Sounders enter the match as the favorites and as the defending league champions. The odds increased when the Crew announced first-choice starters in midfielder Darlington Nagbe and left winger Pedro Santos won’t be “medically cleared to play.” Nagbe announced via Twitter on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the 10th player within the club to contract the virus this season.

A chance to repeat Only three teams have repeated as MLS Cup champs D.C. United, 1996-1999

Houston Dynamo, 2006-07

Los Angeles Galaxy, 2011-12

Nagbe is crucial to Columbus’ play in the midfield while Santos is the club’s second-leading scorer.

“If it’s the first time that you’ve dealt with that, then yeah, it’s a shock,” Crew coach Caleb Porter said. “But we’ve dealt with it a lot. Obviously losing those two guys is a little bit different because they’re really key. But you never know what you’re going to get, certainly in this year. At times it’s been a war of attrition for everyone. We’re kind of conditioned to that otherwise, like some teams, we would’ve crumbled and not been able to deal with it. We’ve dealt with it really well and I’m very proud of this group for that.”

Schmetzer said he didn’t alter training or his game-day strategy based on Columbus being without Nagbe and Santos for the championship match.

Instead, the Sounders prepared to flex their potent offense against one of the best defensive-minded teams in MLS. The Crew opened the home slate with five consecutive shutouts — one occurring before the shutdown.

Columbus, a league original that last won an MLS Cup in 2008, hasn’t conceded a goal in its past 210 minutes of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Jordan Morris teams with forward Raul Ruidiaz to head Seattle’s offense, combining for 25 goals overall this season. Reserve forward Will Bruin and defenders Shane O’Neill and Gustav Svensson have scored key goals in the Sounders’ run to a fourth Western Conference championship.

O’Neill and Svensson’s game-winners were off set pieces from Nico Lodeiro corner kicks.

“We focus on ourselves,” Bruin said. “We’re one of the best teams in this league when we’re on our game. If we focus on what we need to do, control the type of game we want to play, the style we want to play, impose our will on teams, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the field.”

Being on the road shouldn’t faze the Sounders, either. Lodeiro and Morris are part of six returning players who started in the win against Toronto FC on a cold December night in Canada for Seattle’s first MLS Cup in 2016.

Seasons are always a grind. For the Sounders in three of the past four seasons, raising a Cup at the end made it worth it. That could be another constant amid the pandemic.

“Soccer has become, sometimes, a secondary thing in life this year,” said Svensson, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November. “It’s been very tough to sometimes motivate yourself to go train and go play games, but we’ve shown that we are a very strong team. We believe in each other. We believe we can win this Cup again and that’s what we’re going to do.”