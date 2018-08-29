Sounders star Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday and will leave the Sounders tied with Fredy Montero as their all-time scoring leader. But, his legacy extends far beyond Seattle.

Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, capping off a storied soccer career that saw him become one of the greatest players to ever play for the U.S. men’s national soccer team.

In Seattle, Dempsey will also forever be known as the keystone player who gave the Sounders some star power, and helped the team to its 2016 MLS championship. He retires tied with Fredy Montero for the franchise’s all-time regular-season goals record (47). Across all MLS competition, Dempsey ended with 57 goals.

Internationally, however, Dempsey walks away from the beautiful game with 57 career goals — tied with Landon Donovan for the most ever scored by an American player.

Here’s a look back at every goal he scored as a Sounder.