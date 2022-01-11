Tuesday was a nerve-racking day for many college soccer players but University of Washington star Dylan Teves was at ease. The attacking midfielder inked his future before the MLS SuperDraft, signing a Homegrown contract with the Sounders FC.

Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer, made the announcement before the SuperDraft. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“We have our newest Hawaiian joining the Sounders,” Lagerwey stated in reference to Teves’ home state and the club’s previous connections to Hawaii in defender Zach Scott, who retired in 2016, and Shandon Hopeau, who was loaned to USL Championship side San Antonio FC last season.

Teves led the Huskies to the 2021 NCAA men’s soccer national title game. The former Sounders Academy player bagged 25 goals and 23 assists for UW, including back-to-back hat tricks in the tournament run.

Most of the UW team and family gathered on campus to watch the SuperDraft livestream.

“(Dylan) has been calm because they’ve been working on this deal the better part of two weeks,” UW coach Jamie Clark said. “It’s pretty cool for him. This last year, Dylan had a great season and like all great stories, he chose the perfect moments to really become good. In our NCAA tournament run, he put the team on his back for a couple of games and willed us through some really, really close matches. It was very special.”

Teves only played in one of UW’s 2020 tournament matches due to being in close contact to a person who contracted COVID-19.

Lagerwey also acknowledged during the SuperDraft livestream rumors that former Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak is in negotiations with the Sounders. But no deal has been reached yet.

Rusnak was RSL’s team captain in 2021. He started every regular-season match, finishing with 11 goals and 11 assists, but missed the playoff opener against Seattle due to testing positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve had conversations with Albert but no resolutions, yet,” Lagerwey said. “Obviously free agency means that Albert is free to do whatever he’d like but it would be great if he chose the Sounders. That would be really cool and make our team better.”

Seattle finished second in MLS Western Conference standings last year but lost in the opening round of the playoffs on penalty kicks to RSL.

The Sounders open this season with a CONCACAF Champions League series against F.C. Motagua on Feb. 17 in Honduras and Feb. 24 at Lumen Field. Seattle begins its MLS slate Feb. 27 against Nashville SC at Lumen Field.

