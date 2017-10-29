Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez is again out with a pulled quad, meaning the Sounders have had to shuffle ahead of their playoff opener Suday in Vancouver
Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez will miss Sunday night’s opener of the Western Conference semifinals in Vancouver, despite showing signs the past week that his quad muscle pull had healed. Rodriguez appeared to be running at pretty full speed late in the week, but apparently it wasn’t enough to crack the roster of 18.
That means Harry Shipp will again start for the Sounders, out on the right flank. Joevin Jones has been pushed up to the left wing, while Nouhou takes his left back spot. Nicolas Lodeiro is in the middle, in place of Clint Dempsey, while Jordy Delem makes a surprise start in the defensive midfield.
Osvaldo Alonso and Gustav Svensson are dressed, as expected, but will start the game on the bench.
So, not exactly the optimal Sounders lineup as they try to steal a win here — or, at least score a goal — on the road at B.C. Place Stadium. Their last two games here ended in a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 loss. The Sounders beat the Whitecaps 3-0 a month ago, but that was at home.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
SOUNDERS (14-9-9)
GK Stefan Frei
LB Nouhou
CB Roman Torres
CB Chad Marshall
RB Kelvin Leerdam
MF Cristian Roldan
MF Dordy Delem
MF Harry Shipp
MF Nicolas Lodeiro
MF Joevin Jones
FW Will Bruin
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.