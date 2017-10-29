Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez is again out with a pulled quad, meaning the Sounders have had to shuffle ahead of their playoff opener Suday in Vancouver

Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez will miss Sunday night’s opener of the Western Conference semifinals in Vancouver, despite showing signs the past week that his quad muscle pull had healed. Rodriguez appeared to be running at pretty full speed late in the week, but apparently it wasn’t enough to crack the roster of 18.

That means Harry Shipp will again start for the Sounders, out on the right flank. Joevin Jones has been pushed up to the left wing, while Nouhou takes his left back spot. Nicolas Lodeiro is in the middle, in place of Clint Dempsey, while Jordy Delem makes a surprise start in the defensive midfield.

Osvaldo Alonso and Gustav Svensson are dressed, as expected, but will start the game on the bench.

So, not exactly the optimal Sounders lineup as they try to steal a win here — or, at least score a goal — on the road at B.C. Place Stadium. Their last two games here ended in a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 loss. The Sounders beat the Whitecaps 3-0 a month ago, but that was at home.

SOUNDERS (14-9-9)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Nouhou

CB Roman Torres

CB Chad Marshall

RB Kelvin Leerdam

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Dordy Delem

MF Harry Shipp

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

MF Joevin Jones

FW Will Bruin