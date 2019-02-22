AMSTERDAM (AP) — Vandals suspected of being soccer hooligans from The Hague have painted graffiti including swastikas and anti-Semitic texts on buildings in Amsterdam.
The graffiti was discovered Friday, ahead of Sunday’s match between ADO and Ajax in The Hague. Ajax fans are banned from attending the match.
ADO director Mattijs Manders says “we as a club strongly reject these incomprehensible acts. It is disrespectful and sad.”
Ajax is often portrayed as a club with historic links to Amsterdam’s Jewish community.
A statue in Amsterdam that commemorates a general strike in 1941 to protest the rounding up of Jews by Nazi occupiers of the city during World War II was vandalized with green and yellow paint — the colors of ADO The Hague.
