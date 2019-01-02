DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says United States midfielder Christian Pulisic will join Chelsea next season.
Dortmund says the 64 million euro ($73 million) transfer is effective immediately but the 20-year-old Pulisic will be loaned back to the German club for the rest of this season. It won’t have to pay Chelsea a fee for the loan.
Pulisic’s contract with Dortmund ran until the end of next season. Sporting director Michael Zorc says “it was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American origins, and so it wasn’t possible for us to extend his contract.”
Zorc says Dortmund decided to accept Chelsea’s “lucrative” offer.
