U.S. national-team defender DeAndre Yedlin, a former O’Dea High School and Seattle Sounders standout, suffered a knee injury Saturday in the season opener for Newcastle of the English Premier League.

Yedlin, 25, fell during a 2-1 loss to visiting Tottenham. According to an ESPN.com report, Yedlin “was challenging for the ball late in the second half, and the right back received lengthy treatment on the pitch before slowly limping off. Television cameras showed him putting minimal weight on his right leg as he walked down the tunnel with the help of a trainer.”

Newspapers reported Yedlin left the stadium on crutches.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez told media tests will determine the severity of Yedlin’s injury.

“It is still too soon to know for sure,” Benitez said. “There is a problem with his knee, but we need to wait. The doctor has to assess him properly.”

Yedlin started 31 league matches for Newcastle last season and has played 52 matches for the U.S. team.

MLS MATCHES

• Sporting Kansas City moved into second place in the Major League Soccer Western Conference with a 2-0 victory at Los Angeles FC.

Gerso Fernandes scored in the 17th minute and Ilie Sanchez converted a penalty kick in the 66th for Sporting Kansas City, which has 39 points.

FC Dallas, which visits the Sounders on Sunday night, leads the West with 42 points.

• Kei Kamara and Cristian Techera each scored for the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-1 Cascadia Cup victory over Portland, snapping a 15-match unbeaten streak for the Timbers.

Portland had not dropped a league match since losing 3-2 at Orlando City on April 8. The 15-match streak was the longest in MLS this season and tied a franchise record.

The Timbers fell to 7-1-3 in home matches.

Vancouver moved four points ahead of the Sounders.