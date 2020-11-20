Sounders co-captain Nico Lodeiro and forwards Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz were voted to Major League Soccer’s Best XI team, the league announced Friday.

It is the first time in Sounders history where the club has three first-team members in a single season. The last time the club had multiple players named was in 2014 with defender Chad Marshall and forward Obafemi Martins.

Lodeiro finished the 2020 regular season with seven goals and a joint-MLS best 10 assists. Morris had 10 goals and a career-best eight assists this season. Ruidiaz finished with a team-leading 12 goals and four assists, appearing in just 17 matches due to play for his Peru national team.

Morris and Lodeiro are also part of the five finalist for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

The Sounders (11-5-6) finished second in Western Conference standings. The Rave Green begin defense of their 2019 MLS Cup title against seventh-seeded Los Angeles FC on Tuesday at Lumen Field.

Here is the full MLS Best XI:

