If Brian Schmetzer cursing (much to the chagrin of his mother and wife) wasn’t a clue the Sounders are at history’s doorstep, a Marshawn Lynch cameo surely helped capture the moment.

In a hype video posted to the club’s social media sites this week, the Seahawks legend, who also partially owns a second-division soccer team, pumps up the Sounders faithful ahead of the CONCACAF Champions League final — while also cursing. Lynch was enlisted to help sell tickets for the second leg of the series against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field on May 4.

“This is going to be a big (expletive) game,” says Lynch, who’s filmed in his former stadium while draped in Sounders gear.

Earlier this month, Schmetzer told his team advancing to the CCL final was a “massive (expletive) deal for the club.”

While the CCL final series may need a little explainer for those late to the tournament, it really doesn’t need all the hype. The once 16-team event will culminate with the Sounders-Pumas final opening leg Wednesday at Pumas’ Estadio Olimpico de Universitario in Mexico City.

The CCL winner crowned at Lumen in May will earn $500,000 and an automatic berth to the FIFA Club World Cup. English Premier League side Chelsea FC won the 2021 Club World Cup title in February.

Emphatic cursing stems from this not only being Seattle’s first chance to win the CCL trophy but also the first for any MLS team. The tournament was reformatted in 2008, and Liga MX sides have won 13 times while this is the fifth time a MLS club has reached the final.

“We all know the importance of this match, of this final,” said Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro, as translated from Spanish. “We feel lucky to have it. We’ll play the final and represent MLS, which is great. We know we have to be concentrated all the time because, after all, Pumas also want to win, and they also know the importance of this tournament.”

Pumas was the last Liga MX side to lose a CONCACAF final, but when the tournament was called the Champions Cup in 2005. The side has won three regional titles, the last being in 1989.

Despite defeating favorite Cruz Azul in the semifinals — and playing in a tougher league — Pumas is regarded as a scrappy underdog in comparison to the Sounders. Forward Juan Dinenno, who leads the tourney with seven goals, isn’t expected to play Wednesday due to injury and center back Arturo Ortiz is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.

Pumas is currently 12th in Liga MX standings after losing their past two matches.

“Even if (Dinenno) does not play, they still have a very good team,” Schmetzer said. “It doesn’t matter. They’ll have the home fans, the home crowd. They have the advantage if you look statistically about MLS teams coming down playing in Mexico, it’s very challenging for our teams to come out with good results. So, they certainly will be the favorites in the game.

“Our team is not afraid. We respect our opponents. We respect all of the players, not just Dinenno and Ortiz. … We understand that that’s a very close team and what I learned from watching the film and talking to people is Pumas is a team that never gives up.”

The Sounders had a challenging path to the final in defeating Honduran side F.C. Motagua in the Round of 16, Liga MX side Club Leon in the quarterfinals and reigning MLS champion New York City FC in the semifinals. Seattle leads the tournament with 13 goals and has only conceded three — playing the past three matches without their top center back in Yeimar Gomez Andrade because of a high ankle sprain.

Yeimar is expected to be available for selection Wednesday. He played 28 minutes in the team’s loss to the San Jose Quakes on Saturday. The Sounders were outscored 3-0 in the final 26 minutes against the Quakes, dropping to 23rd in MLS Supporters’ Shield standings headed into the CCL final.

“We have to clear our minds about the last couple of weeks, especially the last game,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said. “This is a different competition, a competition that we’ve been solid in so far. That’s the goal. That’s what ultimately will win us the championship. It’s an important first game on the road.”

Schmetzer will have his team press Wednesday, but away goals don’t count as a tiebreaker for the CCL final as they did in the previous three rounds. Instead, if after regulation of the second leg at Lumen the sides are equal in total goals, there will be two 15-minute periods. If still level, the winner will be decided via penalty shootout.

CONCACAF hosting a two-legged series is a change from the past two years when there was just one 90-minute match.

“We have a lot of confidence,” said Schmetzer, whose team has advanced to a championship match in five of the past six years. The Sounders have won four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups and one Supporters’ Shield since 2009.

“This is a different feeling for us,” Schmetzer continued. “But we’ve played against some really top Mexican teams. That experience certainly has helped us. Getting past Leon this year helps us now in the finals against Pumas because we understand that, yes, we can compete with them.”