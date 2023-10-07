On a night where Stefan Frei took the MLS lead for clean sheets this season, it was Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka with the highlights between the posts.

Takaoka’s five saves — including one off a Cristian Roldan attempt in second-half stoppage time — meant the Sounders regular-season slate at Lumen Field ended in a goalless draw Saturday night.

Frei matched his Sounders record set in 2017 with his 13th clean sheet of the season, which also leads the league. But, as has been an issue since summer, the field players were unable to slip one in to get an outright win.

Los Angeles FC defeated Austin FC 4-2 on Saturday to move ahead of Seattle (13-9-11) into second place in Western Conference standings. If the playoffs were to start this week, the Sounders would host a best-of-three opening round series against Real Salt Lake.

A FIFA international window delays MLS’s Decision Day until Oct. 21. The Sounders travel to play St. Louis City, which clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

The Sounders had a solid chance in the 31st minute. Leo Chu swung an attempt through traffic in the box that Takaoka was able to save.

The Whitecaps (12-10-11) weren’t as aggressive in front of the goal. The visitors didn’t have a single shot on goal in the opening half.

Chu revved up his play after the break. In the 49th minute, he cut a pass to Nico Lodeiro for a good angle on an attempt. The duo linked again in the 57th minute where Lodeiro rushed the attempt. Both shots were saved by Takaoka.

Vancouver nearly broke the seal in the 62nd minute. Ryan Gauld’s close-range right-footed shot hit the post. Frei had zero saves in the match.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer only made two lineup changes after a midweek win at Lumen against the LA Galaxy. He replaced midfielder Albert Rusnak for Lodeiro and played Josh Atencio alongside Joao Paulo instead of Obed Vargas.

Atencio and Lodeiro were on the field for Seattle’s game-winning goal against the Galaxy that clinched a playoff berth. Atencio had the assist to Roldan’s strike, his MLS career first.

Schmetzer made his first tactical changes in the 72nd minute. He swapped Lodeiro for Rusnak and subbed on Heber for Chu. Sounders forward Jordan Morris shifted to the left wing and Heber played up top to finish out the match.

Rusnak had a wicked angle for an attempt in the 79th minute that seemed destined for the back of the net. But Takaoka instinctively reached and deflected the shot.

Vancouver entered the match as the Cascadia Cup winners. The trophy is given by the supporters’ groups of the Pacific Northwest’s trio clubs in Seattle, Portland and Vancouver. The Whitecaps and Sounders are even this season with a 1-1-1 record in their three meetings, two at BC Place.

BOX SCORE