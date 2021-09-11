Everything felt right for the Sounders on Saturday at Lumen Field.

Cool air swirled around Lumen Field after the Puget Sound experienced months of record-breaking summer heat. An energized crowd lined the lower bowl of the stadium for the afternoon match against Minnesota United FC. Albeit in Loons blue, Ozzie Alonso arguing enough to be shown a yellow card.

And Stefan Frei was back in goal.

Seattle’s two-time MLS Cup champion has been out since May due to a sprained knee injury that later developed blood clots. The four-month rehabilitation process was the longest Frei has experienced since he broke his nose and missed the 2013 season with Toronto FC.

Frei was tested early and often but collected another clean sheet to help the Sounders win 1-0. Seattle avoided going winless in five consecutive home matches (not including a Leagues Cup win over Tigres) for the first time in its MLS history. Seattle was 0-1-3 during the July through September months of its 2009 inaugural season.

Saturday’s outright home win was Seattle’s first this season since July 7.

Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo continued his MVP-caliber season by scoring the club’s lone goal in the 22nd minute. The Brazilian’s powerful, right-footed shot from outside the box sailed low to the left corner.

Equally impressive was the buildup from midfielder Nico Lodeiro to thread the ball to Nico Benezet at the edge of the box. The latter had a reverse cross to set up the score, sharing the assist with Lodeiro.

Joao Paulo, who’s tied with multiple players for second in the league in assists (eight), has two goals — both against Minnesota.

Saturday’s match was the return of defender Nouhou. The All-Star hasn’t played since May because of an adductor injury suffered while with his Cameroon national team. Nouhou’s appearance was the 100th of his MLS career.

The Sounders were without striker Raul Ruidiaz, who leads the league in scoring, and defender Xavier Arreaga. The first-choice starters were with their Peru and Ecuador national teams, respectively, for World Cup qualifying matches.

Brothers Cristian (U.S.) and Alex Roldan (El Salvador) and wingback Brad Smith (Australia) were also called up by their national teams but returned in time play Saturday. The trio subbed into the match in the second half.

Minnesota (8-7-7) also missed key players, including midfielder Robin Lod, who in July scored the late goal to end Seattle’s record-setting unbeaten streak to open the season. The biggest absence was Emanuel Reynoso, the Loons anchor in the midfield.

MUFC coach Adrian Heath’s lineup shuffling created a Sounders touch with Alonso, a former Rave Green captain, replacing Reynoso and former Seattle backup keeper Tyler Miller in goal for the Loons.

A heated Alonso received the yellow card in the 47th minute for a bad foul.

The Sounders (13-4-6) continue to lead MLS Western Conference standings. The club will host Liga MX side Santos Laguna in a Leagues Cup semifinal match at Lumen Field on Tuesday.