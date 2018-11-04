In first-leg matches in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta won 1-0 at New York City FC and host Columbus beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0.

SANDY, Utah – Seconds after entering as a substitute for Sporting Kansas City, Diego Rubio scored from distance in the 60th minute to help his team get a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in the first leg of their home-and-home Major League Soccer Western Conference playoff semifinal.

Rubio scored on his first touch of the match. Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando’s clearance attempt was deflected by a hustling Felipe Gutierrez and Rubio settled it, took a touch and sent the ball inside the far post.

Albert Rusnak scored for Salt Lake in the 52nd minute by volleying home Damir Kreilach’s header on a give-and-go sequence.

Sporting KC will host the second leg Sunday.

Eastern Conference

At Crew 1, New York Red Bulls 0

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 61st minute, helping Columbus beat the Supporters’ Shield holder Red Bulls in the opening match of their East semifinal. The second leg is Sunday in Harrison, N.J.

Atlanta 1, at NYCFC 0

Eric Remedi scored his first MLS goal in the 37th minute, and Atlanta United beat New York City FC in the first leg of their East semifinal at Yankee Stadium. Atlanta hosts Sunday’s second leg.