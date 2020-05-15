The Sounders are expected to return to training next week, a source told The Seattle Times on Friday.

Major League Soccer extended its moratorium on group training through June 1, but a source said Friday the Sounders are in the process of receiving final approval from local government and health officials to open Starfire Sports in Tukwila for voluntary, individualized workouts beginning as early as Monday.

Once approved, Seattle would be the 17th of the 26-team league to resume some type of open-field training since MLS shut down March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league first permitted voluntary, individualized workouts at official training facilities starting May 6. But the league guidelines, which required approval from local officials, eliminated the Sounders from initially participating.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended his stay-at-home order through May 31 and subsequently unveiled a four-phase plan to fully lift the mandate should data show the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

The governor also offered leniency for counties and business less affected, but Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders’ general manager and president of soccer, said Wednesday the club isn’t pressuring officials to allow them to train at Starfire.

Advertising

“We’re going to do what they tell us we can do,” Lagerwey said. “If that means you get a couple of fewer training sessions, then so be it. There’s much bigger things at stake here.”

Any sessions the Sounders do hold are not open to the public or media, and Starfire is not open for other activities.

The return also doesn’t mean MLS is any closer to resuming its season. Multiple reports detailed a league proposal to hold a truncated season beginning June 22 with the 26 teams centralized in Orlando, Florida.

Sounders players opting to train at Starfire are permitted to use only the outdoor portion of the facility. They are not permitted to use the locker room, gym, or training room. But players leaguewide needing their facilities for treatment or injury rehabilitation can continue to do so.

Other protocols the Sounders must follow in accordance with MLS guidelines:

• Restricting facility access to essential staff only, with specific staff listed in the plan.

Advertising

• Sanitization and disinfection plans for all training equipment and spaces, including disinfection of any equipment used by players (balls, cones, goals) between every session.

• Completion of a standard screening assessment survey by each player before every arrival at the training site, and temperature checks upon arrival.

• Staggered player and staff arrivals and departures, with designated parking spaces to maintain maximum distance between vehicles.

• Player use of personal protective equipment from the parking lot to the field, and again on return to the parking lot.

• Staff use of the appropriate personal protective equipment throughout training, while also maintaining a minimum distance of 10 feet from players at all times.

• Hand washing and disinfectant stations for required use before and after individual workouts.

• Clubs will have the use of the outdoor fields at their training facility, divided into a maximum of four quadrants per field. A maximum of one player per quadrant may participate per training session with no equipment sharing or playing (passing, shooting) between players.

• An Emergency Action Plan for all COVID-19-related issues.

MLS teams played two games apiece before the season was suspended. Seattle, which won the 2019 MLS Cup, last played March 7 against the Columbus Crew at CenturyLink Field.

The league required players to remain in their market cities, but some exemptions were allowed. For the Sounders, teenagers Danny Leyva and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez returned to their respective family homes.