Some narratives are tough to change and for the Sounders FC, it’s winning at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Rave Green made another trip to the windy setting with what’s describe as a bouncy field Saturday. The conditions and RSL proved too difficult for the Sounders to break down with the home side winning 1-0.

Seattle hasn’t won at the stadium since 2011. Adding disappointment to Saturday’s result was it being the return of Sounders assistant Freddy Juarez. He left the head position at RSL in August to join Brian Schmetzer’s staff in Seattle.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Aaron Herrera got Sounders wingback Brad Smith off balance to send a textbook cross to forward Damir Kreilach for the only score of the match in the 48th minute.

Kreilach bounced a header past Sounders defender AB Cissoko and keeper Stefan Frei.

The goal amped up the crowd of 19,850 and RSL’s intensity. RSL created another scoring opportunity in the 57th minute but Frei stretched his left leg out to kick the ball off frame.

Schmetzer made five second-half substitutions to generate some offensive flow. But even playing with three forwards in Raul Ruidiaz, Fredy Montero and Will Bruin in the closing 10 minutes, Seattle couldn’t find an equalizer.

RSL gave Frei his most action in the penalty box since the keeper returned last week from a knee injury suffered in May. RSL outshot Seattle 9-4 in the opening half, Frei swatting away at least two crosses and the cross bar deflecting two attempts.

Frei finished with four saves.

The Sounders had one shot on-target in the opening half. Midfielder Nico Benezet fed Ruidiaz on the left side of the box in the 27th minute. RSL keeper David Ochoa had the save in the upper corner.

Schmetzer again tested his team’s depth and versatility with his starting rotation. Nouhou returned from an adductor injury and was slotted on the back line with mainstay Xavier Arreaga and reserve AB Cissoko, who last started for the first team in a win against Dallas on Aug. 18.

Schmetzer kept midfielders Cristian and Alex Roldan, and Ruidiaz in the lineup despite two playing full time and Alex subbing out in the 89th minute of the Leagues Cup win against Santos Laguna on Tuesday.

Alex was subbed off at halftime for Keyln Rowe while Cristian was swapped for Montero in the 64th minute on Saturday. Ruidiaz again played 90 minutes.

The Sounders play the title match on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Whether the first-choice trio can handle the condensed schedule of high-stakes games is questionable.

Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro didn’t make the trip due to a nagging knee injury. Schmetzer said he’s going to be cautious with his co-captain and Lodeiro continues to recover from the May surgery.

Seattle (13-5-6) remains second in the Western Conference despite Saturday’s loss. RSL, which was in playoff contention when Juarez left, moved up to fifth in the West at 10-9-6.