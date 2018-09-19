A turnover by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei in stoppage time led to the only goal of a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union. The Sounders saw their unbeaten streak snapped at nine and their unbeaten stretch halted at 12, one game shy of the club record.

Nothing puts a damper on a league record nine-match winning streak quite like having one of the main guys that got you there come stumbling off the field.

In the case of Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz, the stumbling was courtesy of a sprained right ankle that shelved the prolific scoring threat right before halftime of Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union. A stoppage time stunner by Union midfielder Fafa Picault off a turnover by netminder Stefan Frei also put a halt to a 12-match unbeaten streak that fell one shy of the Sounders club record.

Frei was trying to play a ball up the field in the third minute of stoppage time that a sprinting Picault raced out of nowhere to intercept. Picault then raced in alone and beat Frei between the legs, shocking the crowd of 39,536 at CenturyLink Field that had seen the home side miss a slew of late chances.

Cristian Roldan and Ruidiaz’s replacement, Will Bruin, both missed converting the same Kelvin Leerdam pass at the goalmouth in the 76th minute. Roldan tried tapping the ball in with his right foot instead of his left and missed, while Bruin actually made contact but put his deflection wide.

Then, in the final minutes, Roman Torres and Gustav Svensson barely missed converting close-range headers off of corner kicks while Brad Smith’s running blast from atop the box was stopped by Union goalkeeper Andre Blake. The Union was forced to play a man short the final minute of regulation and for six minutes of stoppage time when defender Jack Elliott took a second yellow card.

The Sounders had lived a life of luxury ever since Ruidiaz’s arrival in July, watching him score five goals while they won nine consecutive matches to set a Major League Soccer record for the post-shootout era. That ended in a bizarre game featuring a later-than-usual 8 p.m. PT midweek kickoff and some inconsistent play in which neither team truly dominated.

The Sounders also lost defender Chad Marshall by halftime after a 26th minute collision left him groggy, Marshall went to the sideline briefly, then finished the half but was replaced by Torres after the break.

Interestingly enough, the Ruidiaz injury came the same night Sounders winger Victor Rodriguez made his first start in two months after a hamstring injury. The Sounders know they got lucky at times during the win streak and had hoped throwing Rodriguez into an attacking group with Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro would elevate their game to a different level.

Rodriguez certainly made his mark early, nearly converting a pass by Lodeiro deep in the box in the eighth minute only to have the ball roll on by his feet. Just eight minutes later, Lodeiro caught goalkeeper Andre Blake by surprise with a curling drive from distance that rattled off the post.

Moments before that, Blake made a huge stop off a Ruidiaz blast from close in after a good through ball by Svensson.

But the Sounders couldn’t sustain the pressure from there. The Union, weary from a cross-country travel schedule and a slew of MLS and U.S. Open Cup games piled atop each other, nearly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Cory Burke re-directed a cross from point-blank range that goalkeeper Frei just got his hand on.

Neither team took command in the second half and Frei had to stay sharp to thwart a handful of Philadelphia chances that managed to slip through the overall lull. But Frei couldn’t do much in the 65th minute when Burke played a long through ball on the right side of the box and beat the keeper with a shot to the near post for what appeared to be the opening goal.

But moments later, the Union barely done with their celebration, referee Ismail Elfath signaled he was taking another look at the play on video review. It didn’t take long for Elfath to decide Burke was offside and wave the goal off, much to the delight of a crowd with little to cheer about at that point.