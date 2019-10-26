TUKWILA — Goals have been the storyline of MLS’ first foray into a single-elimination playoff bracket this year, but Sounders FC coach Brian Schmetzer hopes it ends Tuesday.

The Western Conference championship match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle features teams that have combined for 11 goals and conceded six, the Sounders managing a shutout against Real Salt Lake in its conference semifinal win. Top-seeded LAFC, which received a first-round bye, defeated the L.A. Galaxy 5-3 to advance.

“Some of those goals … I hope the game isn’t 5-3 or if it is 5-3, it’s in our favor,” said Schmetzer of the conference title game set for Tuesday at Banc of California Stadium.

“It’ll be a little bit tighter,” he continued. “Both defenses are very good. We’ll obviously try to slow them down as much as we can. I’d be surprised if the score line is that high again.”

A key to the Sounders defense of late has been the return of center back Roman Torres. The fifth-year veteran missed 10 games in August due to a PED suspension.

While MLS rookie Xavier Arreaga had moments of brilliance in Torres’ place, the Sounders posted three clean sheets in their past four matches, Torres playing in each alongside Kim Kee-hee.

“He’s been a big presence in the locker room just as much as on the field,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “He’s just a threat. People are scared of him on set pieces and he’s such a beast in the air and he’s faster than people think. When you have him in the back line, it’s going to make havoc for the other team.”

Torres is listed as day to day with a left hamstring injury suffered in the RSL win. He did not participate in full training Saturday at the club’s Starfire Sports facility, but was doing running drills with trainers on the sideline.

“Whoever we put out there is going to do a good job,” Schmetzer said.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela will be the biggest defensive focus — setting the league record for goals scored in a season at 34. But Vela is also talented in getting the ball to teammates, accounting for a team-high 15 assists.

“He’s predictably unpredictable,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said. “The one thing I really like about his game is, yeah, he’s scored a ton of goals, but when the pass is the better option for him to set someone else up, he does it. … His understanding of the game situation is amazing, terrific. It’s very difficult to defend that because you know he’s not going to hog the ball when he has it.”

The Sounders are winless on LAFC’s turf since the club’s inaugural season in 2018. LAFC, winners of the Supporters’ Shield by a landslide, defeated Seattle 4-1 in April and settled for a 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field a week later.

However, neither side played either match with their full first-choice lineup. Roldan was also shown a red card in the 18th minute of the match in Seattle, the Sounders still getting a draw despite playing down a man.

“We know we can score goals,” Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam said. “We need to keep the balance, not give so many things away. If you watch the scoresheets, three times in four games we kept it zero, with some luck in some games, it gives us a lot of confidence.”