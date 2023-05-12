Regional domination is possible. But it’s Los Angeles FC holding the blueprint, not the Sounders.

The reigning MLS Cup champions are still alive to collect every regional trophy possible this season for a top-flight, stateside team after a lineup with mostly teenagers collected a U.S. Open Cup win Tuesday. LAFC will begin a CONCACAF Champions League final series against Mexican side Club Leon later this month, is fifth in MLS Supporters’ Shield standings and awaits its fate for the summer Leagues Cup tournament and MLS playoffs, of course.

“Through their performances, LAFC is the team to beat in MLS,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said.

Seattle — the first MLS club to win a CCL title — is left with silver linings after a fourth consecutive early-round Open Cup loss. A lineup filled with former academy players had individual highlights but dropped the chance to pursue a trophy when the LA Galaxy’s experienced rotation pulled off a 3-1 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

Now the Sounders youth will have to keep the club afloat in league play. Multiple injuries or excused absences to starters and their backups means rising talents like midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting and defender Cody Baker could get more minutes in a congested schedule this month.

First up is a road match against Houston (4-3-2) on Saturday. The Sounders (6-3-2) then host Austin FC at Lumen on Wednesday and travel to play Cascadia rival Vancouver next week to wrap a stretch of five matches in 14 days.

“Left back is still an issue,” Schmetzer said of the vacant position because Nouhou is recovering from malaria and Kelyn Rowe is out with a sprained knee. The coaching staff plugged right back Alex Roldan in the slot and took responsibility for the glaring error in a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City at Lumen on Sunday.

“Alex is going to start at right back, that’s going to happen,” Schmetzer said. “Reed has played left back for the U.S. [youth] national team, so he’s comfortable there. We’ve got Cody and we’ve got Xavi [Arreaga]. We’ve got some options that we’re going to try. We’ll see which one sticks.”

Baker-Whiting, who turned 18 in March, could be the most malleable. The Seattleite inked a first-team deal in May 2021 but has made more appearances the past two years for the MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance.

A growth spurt has the coaching staff looking at him differently. Baker-Whiting now stands at 5-foot-11 and has played at multiple positions. He stood out for his defending on the right side against a talented Galaxy lineup.

“Last year, it hit me a lot and it was honestly kind of tough,” Baker-Whiting said of his development. “I used to be a pretty short player and I was really technical. After I grew a lot, it was kind of hard to adapt to that.

“Even though I was a bit faster and stronger, I couldn’t really take advantage of it yet because my feet weren’t really steady underneath me. There were a lot of times last season where I felt like a bit of a donkey.”

Schmetzer said work with Megan Young, the club’s strength and conditioning coach, helped Baker-Whiting adjust. He made his season debut in the loss against Sporting, subbing off in the 57th minute.

Baker-Whiting is able to use his size to be imposing against physical players defensively. He’s also still able to stretch opposing defenses with his ability run and play higher up the field.

“My versatility is a big strength,” Baker-Whiting said of playing various positions for the Defiance and U.S. youth national teams. “Those help to teach you lessons that you wouldn’t learn maybe otherwise if you were playing in the same spot every time. But the right back position is going well and hopefully I can improve and keep going there.”

Houston is unbeaten at home to begin the season with first-year coach Ben Olsen. The Dynamo are expected to have Steven Clark back in goal after keeper Andrew Tarbell helped Houston win its midweek U.S. Open Cup matchup.

Clark has yet to concede a score at Shell Energy Stadium in MLS competitions this year.

In addition to Nouhou and Rowe, the Sounders traveled to Texas without striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring), midfielder Cristian Roldan (concussion), winger Leo Chu (ankle/paternity leave) and midfielder Obed Vargas (international duty).

“These minutes for a lot of younger guys are really good to build upon moving forward,” said Sounders midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere, who played on the right wing and recorded an assist Wednesday. “It’s momentum that we can take to try and make an impact.”