TUKWILA — U.S. Soccer announced Thursday the dates for the Round of 32 Open Cup matches. The Sounders FC will host the San Jose Quakes at Starfire Sports in Tukwila on May 11.

The tournament had a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 107th edition of the U.S. Open Cup began in March and will conclude in September with the winner earning $300,000 and a berth to the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League tournament.

The Sounders are four-time Open Cup winners (2009-11 and 2014). The club lost to Portland 2-1 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma in their last appearance in June 2019.

“We enjoy competing in different tournaments,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “The Open Cup certainly has a special place for our franchise because it launched us in a good way. … There have been years where a good showing in Open Cup has translated into confidence in the entire group to go and play and finish the season strong.”

Seattle’s entry this go-round bloats an already packed May slate of matches. The Sounders advanced to the CCL finals and will host Liga MX power Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the series on May 4 at Lumen Field.

The Sounders now have seven games in May. If the team were to advance in the Open Cup, the Round of 16 would take place May 24-25.

“It’s certainly going to be a good opportunity for the young guys to get good experiences in meaningful games,” Schmetzer said, tipping his hand at what the lineup could be. Seattle (2-3-1) travels to play San Jose (0-4-3) at PayPal Park on Saturday in a MLS match.

“The further we progress in the competition, we’ll sprinkle in some more senior guys,” Schmetzer continued. “And we’ll try and win it.”

All Round of 32 matches will broadcast on ESPN+. Sounders season-ticket members will receive a presale offer to purchase tickets the morning of April 25. Tickets are being made available to the general public at 3 p.m. on April 25. All tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com.